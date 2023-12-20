Vigilance.fr - Apache MINA: information disclosure via SFTP Servers, analyzed on 05/12/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Apache MINA, via SFTP Servers, in order to read sensitive information.
Vigilance.fr - Apache MINA: information disclosure via SFTP Servers, analyzed on 05/12/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Apache MINA, via SFTP Servers, in order to read sensitive information.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr