Vigil@nce - zypper: information disclosure via Logged HTTP Proxy Credentials

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Logged HTTP Proxy Credentials of zypper, in order to obtain sensitive information.

