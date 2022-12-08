Vigil@nce - xterm: code execution via Font Ops OSC 50 Sequence, analyzed on 21/11/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can use a vulnerability of xterm, via Font Ops OSC 50 Sequence, in order to run code.
