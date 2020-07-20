Vigil@nce - xrdp-sesman: buffer overflow

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of xrdp-sesman, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...