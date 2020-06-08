Vigil@nce - xawtv: read-write access
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of xawtv, in order to read or alter data.
