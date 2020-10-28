Vigil@nce - virt-bootstrap: privilege escalation via root-password Command Line Option

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via root-password Command Line Option of virt-bootstrap, in order to escalate his privileges.

