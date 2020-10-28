Vigil@nce - virt-bootstrap: privilege escalation via root-password Command Line Option
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via root-password Command Line Option of virt-bootstrap, in order to escalate his privileges.
