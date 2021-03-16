Vigil@nce - varnish-modules: NULL pointer dereference via header.append/copy

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Varnish.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via header.append/copy() of varnish-modules, in order to trigger a denial of service.

