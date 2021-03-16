Vigil@nce - varnish-modules: NULL pointer dereference via header.append/copy
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Varnish.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via header.append/copy() of varnish-modules, in order to trigger a denial of service.
