Vigil@nce - usersctp: use after free via sctp_process_a_data_chunk
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, Debian, Fedora, Chrome, Edge Chromium, Firefox, openSUSE Leap, Opera, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via sctp_process_a_data_chunk() of usersctp, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
