Vigil@nce - urllib3: information disclosure via CRLF Injection

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager, RHEL, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CRLF Injection of urllib3, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

