Vigil@nce - unoconv: information disclosure via Pathnames

November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Pathnames of unoconv, in order to obtain sensitive information.
