Vigil@nce - tmux: buffer overflow via input_csi_dispatch_sgr_colon
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenBSD, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via input_csi_dispatch_sgr_colon() of tmux, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
