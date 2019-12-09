Vigil@nce - systemd, rc.d: information disclosure via VPN-Tunneled TCP Connections
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, Slackware, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via VPN-Tunneled TCP Connections of systemd, rc.d, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
