Vigil@nce - systemd, rc.d: information disclosure via VPN-Tunneled TCP Connections

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, Slackware, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via VPN-Tunneled TCP Connections of systemd, rc.d, in order to obtain sensitive information.

