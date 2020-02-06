Vigil@nce - systemd: memory leak via button_open

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via button_open of systemd, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

