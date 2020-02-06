Vigil@nce - systemd: memory leak via button_open
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via button_open of systemd, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
