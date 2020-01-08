Vigil@nce - sysstat: use after free via check_file_actlst

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via check_file_actlst() of sysstat, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

