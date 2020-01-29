Vigil@nce - storeBackup: file corruption via /tmp/storeBackup.lock
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a symbolic link named /tmp/storeBackup.lock, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of storeBackup.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter