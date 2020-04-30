Vigil@nce - sqliteodbc: insecure temporary file creation
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can tamper with the management of temporary files in sqliteodbc.
