Vigil@nce - snapd: privilege escalation via Container Arbitrary Devices

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via Container Arbitrary Devices of snapd, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...