Vigil@nce - slurm: two vulnerabilities

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of slurm.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...