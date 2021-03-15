Vigil@nce - s390-tools: file corruption
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of s390-tools.
