Vigil@nce - rclone: weak password generation
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can take profit of weakness in passwords generated by rclone, which used a wrong randomness source.
