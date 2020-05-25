Vigil@nce - qmail-verify: spoofing via Mail Address Verification Bypass

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create spoofed data via Mail Address Verification Bypass of qmail-verify, in order to deceive the victim.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...