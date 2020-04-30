Vigil@nce - pxz: wrong permissions assignment

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can make profit of the wrong permission management of pxz, in order to read or change files.

