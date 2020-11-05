Vigil@nce - phpMyAdmin: code execution via CSV injection
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: phpMyAdmin.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via CSV injection of phpMyAdmin, in order to run code.
