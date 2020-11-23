Vigil@nce - php-pear: two vulnerabilities
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: unknown consequence, administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, client access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, data flow, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client, disguisement.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of php-pear.
