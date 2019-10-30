Vigil@nce - pam-python: privilege escalation via Default Environment Variable
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Default Environment Variable of pam-python, in order to escalate his privileges.
