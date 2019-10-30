Vigil@nce - pam-python: privilege escalation via Default Environment Variable

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Default Environment Variable of pam-python, in order to escalate his privileges.

