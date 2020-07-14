Vigil@nce - openSUSE: privilege escalation via hylafax
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via hylafax of openSUSE, in order to escalate his privileges.
