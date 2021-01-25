Vigil@nce - openSUSE/SUSE permissions: privilege escalation via pcp
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via pcp of openSUSE/SUSE permissions, in order to escalate his privileges.
