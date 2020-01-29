Vigil@nce - openSUSE Leap: privilege escalation via apt-cacher-ng

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via apt-cacher-ng of openSUSE Leap, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...