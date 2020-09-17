Vigil@nce - oVirt: open redirect via oVirt Engine
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: oVirt.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user via oVirt Engine of oVirt, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
