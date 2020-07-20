Vigil@nce - ngx_lua plugin: information disclosure via ngx.location.capture

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ngx.location.capture of ngx_lua plugin, in order to obtain sensitive information.

