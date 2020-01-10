Vigil@nce - nginx: information disclosure via error_page Request Smuggling
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: nginx, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via error_page Request Smuggling of nginx, in order to obtain sensitive information.
