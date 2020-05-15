Vigil@nce - log4net: external XML entity injection
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can transmit malicious XML data to log4net, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.
