Vigil@nce - lighttpd: privilege escalation via setuid/setgid/setgroups Unchecked Return Values
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, lighttpd, McAfee NSM, McAfee NTBA, openSUSE.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via setuid/setgid/setgroups Unchecked Return Values of lighttpd, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
