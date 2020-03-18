Vigil@nce - lighttpd: privilege escalation via setuid/setgid/setgroups Unchecked Return Values

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, lighttpd, McAfee NSM, McAfee NTBA, openSUSE.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via setuid/setgid/setgroups Unchecked Return Values of lighttpd, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

