Vigil@nce - libzmq: memory leak via Servers Without CURVE/ZAP
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via Servers Without CURVE/ZAP of libzmq, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter