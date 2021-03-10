Vigil@nce - libzmq: buffer overflow via ZMTP V1 Packets
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via ZMTP V1 Packets of libzmq, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
