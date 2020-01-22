Vigil@nce - libxml2: memory leak via xmlSchemaValidateStream
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: libxml.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via xmlSchemaValidateStream() of libxml2, in order to trigger a denial of service.
