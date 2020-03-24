Vigil@nce - libvterm: denial of service via Out-of-memory
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Out-of-memory of libvterm, in order to trigger a denial of service.
