Vigil@nce - libvips: information disclosure via im_vips2dz

February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via im_vips2dz() of libvips, in order to obtain sensitive information.
