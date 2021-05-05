Vigil@nce - libtpms: wrong generation of RSA keys
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make profit of the bad quality of RSA key generation in libtpms.
