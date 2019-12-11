Vigil@nce - libssh: code execution via ssh_scp_new

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via ssh_scp_new() of libssh, in order to run code.

