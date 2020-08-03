Vigil@nce - libssh: NULL pointer dereference via ssh_buffer_new
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via ssh_buffer_new() of libssh, in order to trigger a denial of service.
