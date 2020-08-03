Vigil@nce - libssh: NULL pointer dereference via ssh_buffer_new

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via ssh_buffer_new() of libssh, in order to trigger a denial of service.

