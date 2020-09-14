Vigil@nce - libproxy: overload via url-recvline
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via url::recvline() of libproxy, in order to trigger a denial of service.
