Vigil@nce - libopenmpt: NULL pointer dereference
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced of libopenmpt, in order to trigger a denial of service.
