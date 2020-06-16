Vigil@nce - libjcat: code execution via PGP Signature Verification Bypass
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via PGP Signature Verification Bypass of libjcat, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter