Vigil@nce - libgd: NULL pointer dereference via gdImageClone
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via gdImageClone() of libgd, in order to trigger a denial of service.
