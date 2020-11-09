Vigil@nce - libexif: buffer overflow via Compiler Optimization
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Android OS, RHEL, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Compiler Optimization of libexif, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
