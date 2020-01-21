Vigil@nce - libbsd: out-of-bounds memory reading via nlist.c

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via nlist.c of libbsd, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

