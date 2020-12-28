Vigil@nce - libbfd: use after free via bfd_hash_lookup

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via bfd_hash_lookup() of libbfd, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

