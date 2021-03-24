Vigil@nce - libass: integer overflow via ass_outline_construct
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an integer overflow via ass_outline_construct() of libass, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
