Vigil@nce - libX11: integer overflow via XIM Client

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, OpenBSD, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, libX11.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an integer overflow via XIM Client of libX11, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...